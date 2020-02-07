Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust : Update research from QuotedData

Aberdeen New Dawn Invest Trust PLC - Update research from QuotedData

7th February 2020

Illuminating value

Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD) has provided peer-group-beating performance during 2019 (an NAV total return of 18.4% versus a peer group average of 15.2%). Despite this, and also despite offering one of the lowest ongoing charges ratios amongst its peers, its discount to NAV remains broadly unchanged and is still, peculiarly, one of the widest in the Asia Pacific sector (ABD is trading on a discount of 10.6% versus a sector average of 7.9%).

Full research:

https://quoteddata.com/research/aberdeen-dawn-illuminating-2/

