ABERDEEN NEW DAWN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(ABD)
Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust : Update research from QuotedData

02/07/2020 | 07:23am EST
RNS Reach Story
Update research from QuotedData
Released 12:20 07-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 3728C
Aberdeen New Dawn Invest Trust PLC
07 February 2020

Aberdeen New Dawn Invest Trust PLC - Update research from QuotedData

7th February 2020

Illuminating value

Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD) has provided peer-group-beating performance during 2019 (an NAV total return of 18.4% versus a peer group average of 15.2%). Despite this, and also despite offering one of the lowest ongoing charges ratios amongst its peers, its discount to NAV remains broadly unchanged and is still, peculiarly, one of the widest in the Asia Pacific sector (ABD is trading on a discount of 10.6% versus a sector average of 7.9%).

Full research:

https://quoteddata.com/research/aberdeen-dawn-illuminating-2/

This research is also available free on our website www.quoteddata.comwhere you will also find news, performance data and factsheets on every London listed Investment Company. QuotedData writes and distributes research on a number of quoted companies, facilitates meetings between those companies and existing and potential investors and assists in raising additional capital where required.

NB: Marten & Co was paid to produce this note on Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust Plc and it is for information purposes only. It is not intended to encourage the reader to deal in the security or securities mentioned in this report. Please read the important information at the back of this note. QuotedData is a trading name of Marten & Co Limited which is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Marten & Co is not permitted to provide investment advice to individual investors categorised as Retail Clients under the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.

QUOTEDDATA
123a Kings Road | London SW3 4PL
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3691 9430

www.quoteddata.com| research@quoteddata.com| www.martenandco.com


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
NRAUBAURRVUURAR
Update research from QuotedData - RNS

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust plc published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 12:22:04 UTC
