ABERDEEN NEW INDIA INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (NII)
01/03 01:08:49 pm
460 GBp   -1.92%
Aberdeen New India Investment Trust : Invest Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

01/03/2019 | 01:09pm CET

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 2 January 2019. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust Undiluted

Excluding Income

536.28p

Ordinary

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust Undiluted

Including Income

536.69p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust plc published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 12:08:01 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Hasan Askari Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Rachel Beagles Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen White Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Hughes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABERDEEN NEW INDIA INVESTMENT TRUST PLC0.43%348
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS3.13%769
DRAPER ESPRIT2.78%690
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-0.46%366
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%349
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP3.27%154
