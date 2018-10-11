Log in
Aberdeen New India Investment Trust : Invest Trust PLC - Portfolio Disclosures

10/11/2018 | 05:48pm CEST

Availability of Portfolio Data on Websites

11 October 2018

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces that the unaudited monthly portfolio listings of the following investment companies, as at 30 September 2018, are now available on the respective company websites. Unless otherwise disclosed financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis:

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust plc www.aberdeen-newindia.co.uk

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300D2AW66WYEVKF02

Disclaimer

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust plc published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 15:47:02 UTC
Technical analysis trends ABERDEEN NEW INDIA INVESTM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Hasan Askari Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Rachel Beagles Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen White Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Hughes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABERDEEN NEW INDIA INVESTMENT TRUST PLC-17.34%301
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS4.13%1 067
DRAPER ESPRIT34.10%688
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%336
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP4.47%176
CM FINANCE INC6.01%119
