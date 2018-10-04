Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC    ANW   GB0000059971

ABERDEEN NEW THAI INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (ANW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust : Inv Trust PLC - Month End Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 05:48pm CEST

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 30 September 2018. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies (AIC). In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where materially different, debt is also valued at market value; (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust

ExcludingIncome

685.20p

Ordinary

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust

IncludingIncome

702.00p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust plc published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 15:47:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ABERDEEN NEW THAI INVESTME
05:48pABERDEEN NEW THAI INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Trust PLC - Month End Net Asset Value(s..
PU
01:28pABERDEEN NEW THAI INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/02ABERDEEN NEW THAI INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/01ABERDEEN NEW THAI INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PU
09/24ABERDEEN NEW THAI INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/21ABERDEEN NEW THAI INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/19ABERDEEN NEW THAI INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/17ABERDEEN NEW THAI INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/14ABERDEEN NEW THAI INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/12ABERDEEN NEW THAI INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
Chart ABERDEEN NEW THAI INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABERDEEN NEW THAI INVESTME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Michael Norman Smith Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Clare Juliet Dobie Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew David Pomfret Senior Independent Director
Sarah MacAulay Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABERDEEN NEW THAI INVESTMENT TRUST PLC7.45%128
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS5.55%1 072
DRAPER ESPRIT49.43%750
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%342
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP3.44%172
CM FINANCE INC6.99%119
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.