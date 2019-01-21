Log in
Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC    ANW   GB0000059971

ABERDEEN NEW THAI INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (ANW)
01/21 06:57:42 am
544 GBp   -0.55%
Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust : Inv Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

01/21/2019 | 08:19am EST

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 18 January 2019. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC Undiluted

Excluding Income

620.15p

Ordinary

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC Undiluted

Including Income

630.00p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust plc published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 13:18:02 UTC
