Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust : Inv Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 7 March 2019. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC Undiluted Excluding Income 627.58p Ordinary Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC Undiluted Including Income 640.22p Ordinary