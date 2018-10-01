Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC    ANW   GB0000059971

ABERDEEN NEW THAI INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (ANW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust : Inv Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 06:37pm CEST

ABERDEEN NEW THAI INVESTMENT TRUST PLC ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800LUTHTZ8LS5UK85

PURCHASE OF OWN ORDINARY SHARES

On 1 October 2018, the Company purchased in the market 5,000 Ordinary shares for cancellation at a price of 594.0 pence per share. Following this transaction, the Company's issued share capital comprises 16,609,956 Ordinary shares.This figure represents the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Disclaimer

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust plc published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 16:36:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ABERDEEN NEW THAI INVESTME
06:37pABERDEEN NEW THAI INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PU
09/24ABERDEEN NEW THAI INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/21ABERDEEN NEW THAI INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/19ABERDEEN NEW THAI INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/17ABERDEEN NEW THAI INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/14ABERDEEN NEW THAI INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/12ABERDEEN NEW THAI INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/10ABERDEEN NEW THAI INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/10ABERDEEN NEW THAI INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Trust PLC - Compliance with Market Abus..
PU
09/07ABERDEEN NEW THAI INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Trust PLC - Month End Net Asset Value(s..
PU
More news
Chart ABERDEEN NEW THAI INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABERDEEN NEW THAI INVESTME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Michael Norman Smith Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Clare Juliet Dobie Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew David Pomfret Senior Independent Director
Sarah MacAulay Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABERDEEN NEW THAI INVESTMENT TRUST PLC7.45%129
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS7.08%1 072
DRAPER ESPRIT53.26%774
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%351
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP3.17%172
CM FINANCE INC5.52%119
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.