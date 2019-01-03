Log in
ABERDEEN NEW THAI INVESTMENT TRUST PLC    ANW   GB0000059971

ABERDEEN NEW THAI INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (ANW)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/03 05:35:19 pm
545 GBp   +1.30%
Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust : Inv Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

0
01/03/2019 | 06:39pm CET

ABERDEEN NEW THAI INVESTMENT TRUST PLC ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800LUTHTZ8LS5UK85

PURCHASE OF OWN ORDINARY SHARES

On 3 January 2019, the Company purchased in the market 10,453 Ordinary shares for cancellation at a price of 540.0 pence per share. Following this transaction, the Company's issued share capital comprises 16,593,640 Ordinary shares.This figure represents the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust plc published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 17:38:08 UTC
Technical analysis trends ABERDEEN NEW THAI INVESTME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Michael Norman Smith Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Clare Juliet Dobie Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew David Pomfret Senior Independent Director
Sarah MacAulay Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABERDEEN NEW THAI INVESTMENT TRUST PLC-1.47%112
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS3.13%769
DRAPER ESPRIT2.78%690
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-0.46%366
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%349
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP3.27%154
