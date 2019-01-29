Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst : Co's Inc Tst PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

ABERDEEN SMALLER COMPANIES INCOME TRUST PLC

LEGAL ENTITY IDENTIFIER (LEI): 213800J6D2TVHRGKBG24

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name MR DAVID FLETCHER 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR b) Initial notification/ Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ABERDEEN SMALLER COMPANIES INCOME TRUST PLC b) LEI 213800J6D2TVHRGKBG24 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY 50P SHARES GB0008063728 b) Nature of the transaction DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £2.505 85 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 85 ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P EACH £212.925 TOTAL PRICE e) Date of the transaction 2019-01-28 f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, MAIN MARKET (XLON)

Following this transaction the total holding of Mr David Fletcher is 11,035 Ordinary 50p Shares