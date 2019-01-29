Log in
ABERDEEN SMALLER COMS HIGH INCM TRST PLC (ASCI)
Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst : Co's Inc Tst PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

01/29/2019

ABERDEEN SMALLER COMPANIES INCOME TRUST PLC

LEGAL ENTITY IDENTIFIER (LEI): 213800J6D2TVHRGKBG24

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

MR DAVID FLETCHER

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ABERDEEN SMALLER COMPANIES INCOME TRUST PLC

b)

LEI

213800J6D2TVHRGKBG24

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY 50P SHARES

GB0008063728

b)

Nature of the transaction

DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£2.505

85

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

85 ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P EACH

£212.925 TOTAL PRICE

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-01-28

f)

Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, MAIN MARKET (XLON)

Following this transaction the total holding of Mr David Fletcher is 11,035 Ordinary 50p Shares

Disclaimer

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust plc published this content on 29 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2019 17:33:05 UTC
Latest news on ABERDEEN SMALLER COMS HIGH
12:34pABERDEEN SMALLER COMS HIGH INCM TRST : Co's Inc Tst PLC - Director/PDMR Sharehol..
PU
01/28ABERDEEN SMALLER COMS HIGH INCM TRST : Co's Inc Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01/25ABERDEEN SMALLER COMS HIGH INCM TRST : Co's Inc Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01/23ABERDEEN SMALLER COMS HIGH INCM TRST : Co's Inc Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01/21ABERDEEN SMALLER COMS HIGH INCM TRST : Co's Inc Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01/18ABERDEEN SMALLER COMS HIGH INCM TRST : Co's Inc Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01/16ABERDEEN SMALLER COMS HIGH INCM TRST : Co's Inc Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01/14ABERDEEN SMALLER COMS HIGH INCM TRST : Co's Inc Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01/11ABERDEEN SMALLER COMS HIGH INCM TRST : Co's Inc Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01/09ABERDEEN SMALLER COMS HIGH INCM TRST : Co's Inc Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Lister Independent Chairman
Barry Michael Rose Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher David Fletcher Independent Non-Executive Director
Dagmar Kent Kershaw Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABERDEEN SMALLER COMS HIGH INCM TRST PLC10.94%72
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS17.67%878
DRAPER ESPRIT0.00%704
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-1.14%381
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION11.91%367
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP13.92%171
