Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst PLC    ASCI   GB0008063728

ABERDEEN SMALLER COMS HIGH INCM TRST PLC (ASCI)
01/03 12:06:19 pm
227.25 GBp   +0.98%
Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst : Co's Inc Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

01/03/2019 | 01:04pm CET

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 2 January 2019. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Aberdeen Smaller Cos Income Trust Plc Undiluted

Excluding Income

281.97p

Ordinary

Aberdeen Smaller Cos Income Trust Plc Undiluted

Including Income

285.60p

Ordinary

Aberdeen Smaller Cos Income Trust Plc with Debt at Fair Value

Excluding Income

281.25p

Ordinary

Aberdeen Smaller Cos Income Trust Plc with Debt at Fair Value

Including Income

284.87p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust plc published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 12:03:06 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Lister Independent Chairman
Barry Michael Rose Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher David Fletcher Independent Non-Executive Director
Dagmar Kent Kershaw Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABERDEEN SMALLER COMS HIGH INCM TRST PLC1.34%64
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS3.13%769
DRAPER ESPRIT2.78%690
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-0.46%366
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%349
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP3.27%154
