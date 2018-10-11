Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst : Co's Inc Tst PLC - Portfolio Disclosures

Availability of Portfolio Data on Websites

11 October 2018

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces that the unaudited monthly portfolio listings of the following investment companies, as at 30 September 2018, are now available on the respective company websites. Unless otherwise disclosed financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis:

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC www.aberdeensmallercompanies.co.uk

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800J6D2TVHRGKBG24