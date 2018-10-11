Log in
Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst PLC    ASCI   GB0008063728

ABERDEEN SMALLER COMS HIGH INCM TRST PLC (ASCI)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst : Co's Inc Tst PLC - Portfolio Disclosures

10/11/2018 | 05:48pm CEST

Availability of Portfolio Data on Websites

11 October 2018

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces that the unaudited monthly portfolio listings of the following investment companies, as at 30 September 2018, are now available on the respective company websites. Unless otherwise disclosed financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis:

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC www.aberdeensmallercompanies.co.uk

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800J6D2TVHRGKBG24

Disclaimer

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust plc published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 15:47:06 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Lister Independent Chairman
Barry Michael Rose Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher David Fletcher Independent Non-Executive Director
Dagmar Kent Kershaw Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABERDEEN SMALLER COMS HIGH INCM TRST PLC-8.51%77
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS4.13%1 067
DRAPER ESPRIT34.10%688
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%336
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP4.47%176
CM FINANCE INC6.01%119
