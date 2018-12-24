Log in
ABERDEEN STANDARD ASIA FOCUS PLC (AAS)
Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus : Stand. Asia - Net Asset Value(s)

12/24/2018 | 02:45pm CET

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 21 December 2018. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus plc Undiluted

Excluding Income

1146.31p

Ordinary

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus plc Undiluted

Including Income

1149.73p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Aberdeen Asian Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 13:44:17 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Nigel Kenneth Cayzer Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Martin James Gilbert Non-Executive Director
Haruko Fukuda Obe Independent Non-Executive Director
Chris Simon Maude Independent Non-Executive Director
Philip Edward Yea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABERDEEN STANDARD ASIA FOCUS PLC-5.30%0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS-26.90%742
DRAPER ESPRIT39.21%682
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%352
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP-15.24%142
CM FINANCE INC-27.61%80
