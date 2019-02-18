Log in
ABERDEEN STANDARD ASIA FOCUS PLC

(AAS)
Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus : Stand. Asia - Net Asset Value(s)

02/18/2019

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 15 February 2019. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus plc Undiluted

Excluding Income

1189.38p

Ordinary

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus plc Undiluted

Including Income

1191.72p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Aberdeen Asian Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 11:46:11 UTC
