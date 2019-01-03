Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus : Stand. Asia - Transaction in Own Shares

ABERDEEN STANDARD ASIA FOCUS PLC ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5493000FBZP1J92OQY70

PURCHASE OF OWN ORDINARY SHARES

On 3 January 2019, the Company purchased in the market 20,000 Ordinary shares at a price of 1006.25 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:

34,558,620 Issued Ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares)

7,159,012 Ordinary shares held in treasury

41,717,632Issued Ordinary shares (including treasury shares)

The total number of Ordinary shares with voting rights in the Company is 34,558,620 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.