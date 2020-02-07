Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund : Announces 2020 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE: AOD) announced that the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Fund (2020 Annual Meeting) will be held for the purpose of electing trustees on May 6, 2020 at the offices of Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc., 1900 Market Street, Suite 200, Philadelphia, PA 19103 and that the record date for the 2020 Annual Meeting is February 27, 2020.

The 2020 Annual Meeting date represents a change of more than 30 days from the anniversary of the Fund's 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. As a result, under Rule 14a-8 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), the deadline for the receipt of any shareholder proposals submitted pursuant to Rule 14a-8 for inclusion in the Fund's proxy materials for the 2020 Annual Meeting is required to be a reasonable time before the Fund begins to print and mail the proxy materials. Taking into consideration the time and process for addressing any deficiencies in proposals that may be submitted, the Fund has determined that proposals pursuant to Rule 14a-8 should be received by the Secretary of the Fund at the Fund's principal executive office (1900 Market Street, Suite 200, Philadelphia, PA 19103) no later than February 21, 2020. There are additional requirements regarding Rule 14a-8 proposals of shareholders, and a shareholder contemplating submission of a proposal for inclusion in the Fund's proxy materials is referred to Rule 14a-8 under the Exchange Act.

For shareholder proposals not submitted pursuant to Rule 14a-8, the shareholder must give timely notice thereof in writing. To be timely, a shareholder's notice shall set forth all information required under the Fund's By-Laws and shall be delivered to the Secretary of the Fund at the principal executive office of the Fund no later than 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on February 18, 2020.

In the United States, Aberdeen Standard Investments is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Ltd., Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, Aberdeen Standard Investments ETFs Advisors LLC and Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Ltd.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact Investor.Relations@aberdeenstandard.com

aberdeenaod.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aberdeen-total-dynamic-dividend-fund-announces-2020-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301001193.html

SOURCE Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund