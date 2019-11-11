Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund    AOD

ABERDEEN TOTAL DYNAMIC DIVIDEND FUND

(AOD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund : Announces Monthly Distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 04:24pm EST

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE: AOD) (the "Fund"), a closed-end fund, announced today that it will pay a distribution of US $0.0575 per share on November 29, 2019 to all shareholders of record as of November 21, 2019 (ex-dividend date November 20, 2019).

Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. At Aberdeen, asset management is our business. We only manage assets for clients, allowing us to focus solely on their needs and deliver independent, objective investment advice. We know global markets from the local level upwards, drawing on more than 1,900 staff, across 32 offices in 23 countries. Investment teams are based in the markets or regions where they invest, delivering local perspective in a global investment environment. (PRNewsFoto/Aberdeen Asset Management Inc.)

In January 2020, a Form 1099-DIV will be sent to shareholders, which will state the amount and composition of distributions and provide information with respect to their appropriate tax treatment for the 2019 calendar year.   

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution. 

In the United States, Aberdeen Standard Investments is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers:  Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Ltd., Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, Aberdeen Standard Investments ETFs Advisors LLC and Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Ltd.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact
Investor.Relations@aberdeenstandard.com

aberdeenaod.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aberdeen-total-dynamic-dividend-fund-announces-monthly-distribution-300955696.html

SOURCE Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ABERDEEN TOTAL DYNAMIC DIV
04:24pABERDEEN TOTAL DYNAMIC DIVIDEND FUND : Announces Monthly Distribution
PR
10/10ABERDEEN TOTAL DYNAMIC DIVIDEND FUND : Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Sh..
PR
10/09ABERDEEN TOTAL DYNAMIC DIVIDEND FUND : Announces Monthly Distribution
PR
09/11ABERDEEN TOTAL DYNAMIC DIVIDEND FUND : Announces Monthly Distribution
PR
08/09ABERDEEN TOTAL DYNAMIC DIVIDEND FUND : Announces Monthly Distribution
PR
07/10ABERDEEN TOTAL DYNAMIC DIVIDEND FUND : Announces Monthly Distribution
PR
06/11ABERDEEN TOTAL DYNAMIC DIVIDEND FUND : Announces Monthly Distribution
PR
05/31ABERDEEN TOTAL DYNAMIC DIVIDEND FUND : Announces Payment Of Monthly Distribution
PR
05/09ABERDEEN TOTAL DYNAMIC DIVIDEND FUND : Announces Monthly Distribution
PR
04/30ABERDEEN TOTAL DYNAMIC DIVIDEND FUND : Announces Payment Of Monthly Distribution
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group