Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund : Announces Monthly Distribution

08/11/2020 | 04:24pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE: AOD) (the "Fund"), a closed-end fund, announced today that it will pay a distribution of US $0.0575 per share on August 31, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of August 21, 2020 (ex-dividend date August 20, 2020).

In January 2021, a Form 1099-DIV will be sent to shareholders, which will state the amount and composition of distributions and provide information with respect to their appropriate tax treatment for the 2020 calendar year.   

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution. 

In the United States, Aberdeen Standard Investments is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers:  Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Ltd., Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, Aberdeen Standard Investments ETFs Advisors LLC and Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Ltd.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact Investor.Relations@aberdeenstandard.com

aberdeenaod.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aberdeen-total-dynamic-dividend-fund-announces-monthly-distribution-301110288.html

SOURCE Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund


© PRNewswire 2020
