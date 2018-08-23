Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund : Announces Performance Data And Portfolio Composition

Log in
08/23/2018 | 11:46pm CEST

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund¹ (the "Fund") (NYSE: AOD), a closed-end equity fund, announced today its performance data and portfolio composition as of July 31, 2018.

Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. At Aberdeen, asset management is our business. We only manage assets for clients, allowing us to focus solely on their needs and deliver independent, objective investment advice. We know global markets from the local level upwards, drawing on more than 1,900 staff, across 32 offices in 23 countries. Investment teams are based in the markets or regions where they invest, delivering local perspective in a global investment environment. (PRNewsFoto/Aberdeen Asset Management Inc.)

The Fund's total returns for various periods through July 31, 2018 are provided below.  (All figures are based on distributions reinvested at the dividend reinvestment price, and are stated net-of-fees):

Cumulative as of 07/31/18 (%)

Annualized as of 07/31/18 (%)

1 Month

3 Month

YTD

1 Year

3 Years

5 Years

10
Years

Since
Inception

NAV

3.7

2.6

2.8

10.9

8.4

9.9

2.9

0.9

Market Price

2.0

0.5

-2.1

8.2

9.7

10.8

1.4

-0.7

MSCI AC World Index

3.0

2.7

2.9

11.5

9.5

9.6

7.0

5.8

As of July 31, 2018, the Fund's net assets amounted to US$1,086.1 million with a net asset value per share of common stock of US$10.09.

As of July 31, 2018, the portfolio was invested as follows:

Portfolio Composition

Percent of Net Assets

Financials

17.6

Industrials

14.4

Information Technology

13.2

Health Care

12.1

Consumer Discretionary

10.2

Energy

8.1

Materials

5.6

Consumer Staples

5.4

Utilities

4.4

Real Estate

4.1

Telecommunications

3.8

Cash

0.9

 

Country

Geographic Exposure %

United States

58.8

United Kingdom

7.4

France

4.8

Germany

3.8

Switzerland

3.7

Spain

3.5

Japan

3.0

Finland

2.6

Canada

2.3

Sweden

2.3

South Korea

2.2

China

1.8

Italy

1.6

Brazil

1.4

Netherlands

0.8

The Fund's ten largest equity holdings as of July 31, 2018, representing 14.3% of total assets, were:

Holding

Percent of Net Assets

Apple

2.0

Intel Corp.

1.5

Vodafone Group

1.5

Delta Air Lines

1.4

Novartis

1.4

FedEx

1.4

Cellnex Telecom

1.3

Nextera Energy Inc.

1.3

Leidos Holdings Inc.

1.3

Broadcom

1.3

TOTAL

14.3

Important Information
Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. has prepared this report based on information sources believed to be accurate and reliable. All reasonable care has been taken to ensure accuracy. However, the figures are unaudited and neither the Fund, the Investment Manager, nor any other person guarantees their accuracy. Investors should seek their own professional advice and should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before acting on this information.The Investment Manager is a subsidiary of Aberdeen Asset Management PLC ("Aberdeen PLC"). 

Aberdeen Standard Investments is a brand of the investment businesses of Aberdeen Asset Management and Standard Life Investments. In the United States, Aberdeen Standard Investments is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: Aberdeen Asset Management Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., Aberdeen Asset Management Ltd., Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Ltd., Aberdeen Asset Capital Management, LLC, Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Ltd., and Standard Life Investments (USA) Ltd.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.  Investment returns and principle value will fluctuate and shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. NAV return data includes investment management fees, custodial charges and administrative fees (such as Director and legal fees) and assumes the reinvestment of all distributions. Returns for periods less than one year are not annualized. Holdings are subject to change and are provided for informational purposes only and should not be deemed as a recommendation to buy or sell the securities shown.   Inception date January 27, 2007.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact, Investor.Relations@aberdeenstandard.com.

1As of May 7, 2018, the Fund name changed from the Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aberdeen-total-dynamic-dividend-fund-announces-performance-data-and-portfolio-composition-300701883.html

SOURCE Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund


