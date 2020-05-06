Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund    AOD

ABERDEEN TOTAL DYNAMIC DIVIDEND FUND

(AOD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund : Announces Results Of Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 06:24pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE: AOD) (the "Fund"), held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on May 6, 2020. At the Meeting, shareholders of the Fund voted to re-elect two Class III Trustees to the Board of Trustees.

As of the record date, February 27, 2020, there were 105,430,998 outstanding shares of the Fund. 90.8% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

The description of the proposal and number of shares voted at the Meeting are as follows:

To elect two Class III Trustees to the Board of Trustees:


Votes For

Votes Withheld

Nancy Yao Maasbach

79,516,541

16,263,300

Martin Gilbert

79,569,275

16,210,275

Trustees whose term of office continued beyond the Meeting are as follows: P. Gerald Malone and John Sievwright.

In the United States, Aberdeen Standard Investments is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers:  Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Ltd., Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, Aberdeen Standard Investments ETFs Advisors LLC and Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Ltd.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact Investor.Relations@aberdeenstandard.com

aberdeenaod.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aberdeen-total-dynamic-dividend-fund-announces-results-of-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301054417.html

SOURCE Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ABERDEEN TOTAL DYNAMIC DIV
06:24pABERDEEN TOTAL DYNAMIC DIVIDEND FUND : Announces Results Of Annual Meeting Of Sh..
PR
04/09ABERDEEN TOTAL DYNAMIC DIVIDEND FUND : Announces Monthly Distribution
PR
03/10ABERDEEN TOTAL DYNAMIC DIVIDEND FUND : Announces Monthly Distribution
PR
02/11ABERDEEN TOTAL DYNAMIC DIVIDEND FUND : Announces Monthly Distribution
PR
02/07ABERDEEN TOTAL DYNAMIC DIVIDEND FUND : Announces 2020 Annual Meeting Of Sharehol..
PR
01/10ABERDEEN TOTAL DYNAMIC DIVIDEND FUND : Announces Monthly Distribution
PR
2019ABERDEEN TOTAL DYNAMIC DIVIDEND FUND : Announces Monthly Distribution
PR
2019ABERDEEN TOTAL DYNAMIC DIVIDEND FUND : Announces Monthly Distribution
PR
2019ABERDEEN TOTAL DYNAMIC DIVIDEND FUND : Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Sh..
PR
2019ABERDEEN TOTAL DYNAMIC DIVIDEND FUND : Announces Monthly Distribution
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group