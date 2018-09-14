Log in
ABERDEEN TOTAL DYNAMIC DIVIDEND FUND (AOD)
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund : Commentary Now Available

09/14/2018 | 10:34pm CEST

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund¹ (the "Fund") (NYSE: AOD), a closed-end equity fund, announced today updated commentary for the Fund is now available.  Josh Duitz, Senior Global Equities Portfolio Manager, of Aberdeen Standard Investments discusses the Fund's investment portfolio and market outlook.

Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. At Aberdeen, asset management is our business. We only manage assets for clients, allowing us to focus solely on their needs and deliver independent, objective investment advice. We know global markets from the local level upwards, drawing on more than 1,900 staff, across 32 offices in 23 countries. Investment teams are based in the markets or regions where they invest, delivering local perspective in a global investment environment. (PRNewsFoto/Aberdeen Asset Management Inc.)

Investors can access the commentary by visiting the links below:

The Fund's primary investment objective is to seek high current dividend income and secondarily, long-term growth of capital.  The Fund combines four research-driven investment strategies growth, value, special dividends and dividend capture rotation to maximize the amount of distributed dividend income and to identify companies globally with the potential for dividend increases and capital appreciation. 

Important Information
Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. has prepared this report based on information sources believed to be accurate and reliable. All reasonable care has been taken to ensure accuracy. However, the figures are unaudited and neither the Fund, the Investment Adviser, nor any other person guarantees their accuracy. Investors should seek their own professional advice and should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before acting on this information.The Investment Adviser is a subsidiary of Aberdeen Asset Management PLC ("Aberdeen PLC"). 

Aberdeen Standard Investments is a brand of the investment businesses of Aberdeen Asset Management and Standard Life Investments. In the United States, Aberdeen Standard Investments is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: Aberdeen Asset Management Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited (formerly known as Aberdeen Asset Management Ltd.), Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited (formerly known as Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Ltd.), Aberdeen Asset Capital Management, LLC, Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Ltd., and Standard Life Investments (USA) Ltd.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. All data and commentary provided is for informational purposes only.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.  Investment returns and principle value will fluctuate and shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. NAV return data includes investment management fees, custodial charges and administrative fees (such as Director and legal fees) and assumes the reinvestment of all distributions. Returns for periods less than one year are not annualized. Holdings are subject to change and are provided for informational purposes only and should not be deemed as a recommendation to buy or sell the securities shown.   Inception date January 27, 2007.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact Investor.Relations@aberdeenstandard.com

1As of May 7, 2018, the Fund name changed from the Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aberdeen-total-dynamic-dividend-fund-commentary-now-available-300713115.html

SOURCE Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund


© PRNewswire 2018
