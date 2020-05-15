Aberforth Smaller Trust : Borrowing Facilities

Log in
05/15/2020 | 12:05pm EDT

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (the "Company")

Borrowing Facilities

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc announces that the Company has refinanced the existing unsecured committed Revolving Credit Facility with The Royal Bank of Scotland International Limited in the amount of £130m for a further three years. The facility bears interest at 0.80 per cent over LIBOR and is due to expire on 15 June 2023.

In addition, a new overdraft facility has been obtained from Northern Trust, the Company’s custodian, in the amount of £20m for short term working capital requirements.

For further information contact: Michael Campbell, Aberforth Partners LLP.

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

END


