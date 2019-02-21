Log in
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

(ASL)
Aberforth Smaller Trust : Director/PDMR Shareholding

02/21/2019 | 05:40am EST

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person Martin Warner
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status Director
Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 213800GZ9WC73A92Q326
4 - Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Financial Instrument Ordinary Shares
Identification Code SEDOL: 0006655
Nature of transaction Purchase
Date Of Transaction 20 February 2019
Price (s) 1219.7 pence
Volume(s) 1,000
Aggregated information N/A
Place Of Transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Currency GBP - British Pound
5 - Total holding following this notification 2,000
Contact Michael Campbell
Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Date of Notification 21 February 2019

© PRNewswire 2019
