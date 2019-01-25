Log in
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
Aberforth Smaller Trust : Directorate Change

01/25/2019 | 07:35am EST

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (the “Company”)

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Davidson as a non executive independent Director of the Company with effect from 26 January 2019.

Richard is currently Chair of Miton Global Opportunities plc. He is also Chair of the University of Edinburgh’s Investment Committee as well as being a Trustee of its pension scheme.  Formerly, he was a Partner and Manager of the Macro Fund at Lansdowne Partners.  Prior to that, he was a Managing Director and No.1 ranked investment strategist at Morgan Stanley, where he worked for 15 years. Since 2003, Richard has also been heavily involved in forestry investment and management.

It is intended that Richard will become Chairman of the Company following the closure of the Annual General Meeting on 28 February 2019. Paul Trickett, the current Chairman, has decided not to stand for re-election as a Director of the Company and will retire upon conclusion of the Annual General Meeting.

There are no further details required to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries (Tel: 0131 220 0733)

25 January 2019 


