ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC (ASL)
Aberforth Smaller Trust : Dividend Declaration

01/25/2019 | 07:28am EST

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (the “Company”)

Dividend Declaration

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc today announced a proposed final ordinary dividend of 20.75p per share, together with a special dividend of 7.75p per share, in respect of the year ended 31 December 2018.

Subject to shareholder approval at the AGM to be held on 28 February 2019, the dividends will be paid on 7 March 2019 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 8 February 2019. The ex-dividend date is 7 February 2019. The Company also operates a Dividend Reinvestment Plan and elections must be received by the Company’s registrars by 5.30pm on 14 February 2019.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

(Tel 0131 220 0733)

25 January 2019


© PRNewswire 2019
