ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

(ASL)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/09 05:11:19 am
1221 GBp   +0.25%
05:01aABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/03ABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/23ABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
News 
News

Aberforth Smaller Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

10/09/2019 | 05:01am EDT

Released : 9 Oct 2019 09:56

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ('ASCOT')
The Net Asset Values ('NAVs') per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 8 October 2019 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,328.77p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,353.60p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 10.3% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 0.3%. There are currently 89,633,066 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact:
Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
9 October 2019

Disclaimer

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 09:00:05 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Davidson Chairman
Richard Anthony Rae Independent Non-Executive Director
Julia Le Blan Independent Non-Executive Director
Paula M. Hay-Plumb Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin Russell Warner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC7.03%1 332
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP.22.36%212
