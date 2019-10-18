Log in
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC    ASL   GB0000066554

ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

(ASL)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/18 04:38:11 am
1334 GBp   -0.15%
04:24aABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/11ABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/09ABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
News 
News

Aberforth Smaller Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

10/18/2019 | 04:24am EDT

Released : 18 Oct 2019 09:20

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ('ASCOT')
The Net Asset Values ('NAVs') per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 17 October 2019 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,391.53p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,418.58p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 9.8% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 0.0%. There are currently 89,533,066 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact:
Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
18 October 2019

Disclaimer

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 08:23:10 UTC
Technical analysis trends ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Davidson Chairman
Richard Anthony Rae Independent Non-Executive Director
Julia Le Blan Independent Non-Executive Director
Paula M. Hay-Plumb Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin Russell Warner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC17.40%1 539
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP.24.82%242
