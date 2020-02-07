Aberforth Smaller Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ('ASCOT')

The Net Asset Values ('NAVs') per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 6 February 2020 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 1,510.39p

Including ALL Revenue = 1,513.69p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 9.2% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 1.2%. There are currently 89,533,066 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733