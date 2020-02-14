Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc    ASL   GB0000066554

ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

(ASL)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 02/14 05:02:55 am
1452 GBp   +1.26%
04:39aABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/12ABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/10ABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
Aberforth Smaller Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

02/14/2020 | 04:39am EST

Released : 14 Feb 2020 09:32

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ('ASCOT')
The Net Asset Values ('NAVs') per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 13 February 2020 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,516.30p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,519.99p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 9.2% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 0.7%. There are currently 89,533,066 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact:
Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
14 February 2020

Disclaimer

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 09:38:01 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Davidson Chairman
Richard Anthony Rae Independent Non-Executive Director
Julia Le Blan Independent Non-Executive Director
Paula M. Hay-Plumb Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin Russell Warner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC-6.88%1 676
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP.9.78%308
