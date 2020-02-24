Aberforth Smaller Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

Released : 24 Feb 2020 09:51
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ('ASCOT')
The Net Asset Values ('NAVs') per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 21 February 2020 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,511.89p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,515.49p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 9.2% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 0.8%. There are currently 89,533,066 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact:
Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
24 February 2020
