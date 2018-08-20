Log in
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC (ASL)
Aberforth Smaller Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

08/20/2018 | 06:03pm CEST

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Market Purchase by the Company of its own Ordinary Shares

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (“ASCoT”) hereby gives notification that, pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 1 March 2018 to make market purchases of the Company’s own shares, a market purchase of 44,940 Ordinary shares of the Company was made today, 20 August 2018, at a price of 1355.2472p per share.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 91,091,311 Ordinary shares will remain in issue. A total of 1,611,326 Ordinary shares have been purchased and cancelled under the above authority.

For further information contact: David Holland, Aberforth Partners LLP,

telephone: 0131 220 0733.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries – 20 August 2018

END


© PRNewswire 2018
