Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc    ASL   GB0000066554

ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC (ASL)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 10/04 05:29:10 pm
1325 GBp   -0.08%
Aberforth Smaller Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

10/04/2018 | 05:53pm CEST

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Market Purchase by the Company of its own Ordinary Shares

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (“ASCoT”) hereby gives notification that, pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 1 March 2018 to make market purchases of the Company’s own shares, a market purchase of 83,000 Ordinary shares of the Company was made today, 04 October 2018, at a price of 1325.9518p per share.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 90,664,811 Ordinary shares will remain in issue. A total of 2,037,826 Ordinary shares have been purchased and cancelled under the above authority.

For further information contact: David Holland, Aberforth Partners LLP,

telephone: 0131 220 0733.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries – 04 October 2018

END


© PRNewswire 2018
