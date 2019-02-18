Log in
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

(ASL)
Aberforth Smaller Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

02/18/2019

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Market Purchase by the Company of its own Ordinary Shares

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (“ASCoT”) hereby gives notification that, pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 1 March 2018 to make market purchases of the Company’s own shares, a market purchase of 13,960 Ordinary shares of the Company was made today, 18 February 2019, at a price of 1203.2658p per share.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 90,566,351 Ordinary shares will remain in issue. A total of 2,136,286 Ordinary shares have been purchased and cancelled under the above authority.

For further information contact: David Holland, Aberforth Partners LLP,

telephone: 0131 220 0733.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries – 18 February 2019

END


© PRNewswire 2019
