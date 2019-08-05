Aberforth Smaller Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Market Purchase by the Company of its own Ordinary Shares

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (“ASCoT”) hereby gives notification that, pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 28 February 2019 to make market purchases of the Company’s own shares, a market purchase of 37,850 Ordinary shares of the Company was made today, 5 August 2019, at a price of 1151.6968p per share.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 90,117,991 Ordinary shares will remain in issue. A total of 448,360 Ordinary shares have been purchased and cancelled under the above authority.

For further information contact:

Michael Campbell, Aberforth Partners LLP, telephone: 0131 220 0733.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

