ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

(ASL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/04 11:35:27 am
824 GBX   +1.48%
Aberforth Smaller Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

08/04/2020 | 12:13pm EDT

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Market Purchase by the Company of its own Ordinary Shares

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (“ASCoT”) hereby gives notification that, pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 3 March 2020 to make market purchases of the Company’s own shares, a market purchase of 75,000 Ordinary shares of the Company was made today, 4 August 2020, at a price of 818.9909p per share.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 89,458,066 Ordinary shares will remain in issue. A total of 75,000 Ordinary shares have been purchased and cancelled under the above authority.

For further information contact: Michael Campbell, Aberforth Partners LLP,

telephone: 0131 220 0733.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

END


© PRNewswire 2020
