Aberforth Split Level Trust : Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

ABERFORTH SPLIT LEVEL TRUST PLC

(ASIT)
06/12/2020 | 12:06pm EDT

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person Mr Dominic Fisher and Mrs Fisher
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status Director (Mr D Fisher) and wife of Director (Mrs Fisher)
Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380013QYWO82NZV529
4 - Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Financial Instrument Ordinary Shares
Identification Code SEDOL: BYPBD39
Nature of transaction Sale (Mr D Fisher)
Purchase (Mrs Fisher)
Date Of Transaction 10 June 2020
Price (s) Sale £0.516
Buy £0.5163
Volume(s) Sale 115,521
Buy 115,521
Aggregated information N/A
Place Of Transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Currency GBP - British Pound
5 - Total holding following this notification Mr D Fisher 37,413
Mrs Fisher 115,521
Contact Michael Campbell
Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Date of Notification 12 June 2020

© PRNewswire 2020
