ABG Sundal Collier : ABGSC - Annual Report 2018

ANNUALREPORT

2018

Art in the ABGSC Annual Report

Every year, ABG Sundal Collier features works by selected artists from the Collier Collection in it's annual report. Visitors to our ofﬁces in Oslo, Stockholm, Copenhagen, New York, London, Frankfurt and Singapore can experience international contemporary art in a wide range of media including painting, sculpture and photography.

This year we have compiled all artworks that have been featured on the cover of our annual reports from 2001-2017, in addition to selected works by the American Pop artists Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein. On the following pages you will ﬁnd a short presentation of the artists who contributed to this edition. For information about the individual artworks please see list of images on page 98.

About the artists in this years report:

Andy Warhol

Andy Warhol (1928-1987), American painter, printmaker and ﬁlmmaker, was a leading ﬁgure of the Pop art movement. He founded his studio, The Factory, during the 1960s, and surrounded himself with a wide range of artists, writers, musicians and underground personalities. From paintings of iconic American products and celebrities, he began producing prints using the silkscreen method, with motifs ranging from soup cans, dollar bills, and images from mass media and popular culture. A prodigious artist, Warhol has been the subject of numerous retrospective exhibitions, books and documentary ﬁlms, and his inﬂuence on contemporary culture is still strong.

2017 |Mario De Biasi

Mario De Biasi (1923-2013) is one of Italy's most recognized photojournalists and has documented such events as the Vietnam War and the uprisings in Prague in 1968. De Biasi was deported to Germany during World War II, and began taking photographs in Nüremberg in 1944 with equipment that he found in the rubble. He also took photographs during the Russian invasion in Budapest in 1956, where he was nicknamed 'The Mad Italian' for his boldness. De Biasi captured national and international events for over ﬁfty years, from the war-torn to the glamorous, and he received a number of awards throughout his career.

2016 and 2014| Daido Moriyama

Daido Moriyama (b. 1938) is the foremost representative of subjective documentary photography, the dominant tradition within Japanese photography of the postwar era. Moriyama's works reﬂect the postwar clashes with western culture and the break with traditional values, further enhanced by his photo appropriations of popular media, erotic scenes and consumer fetishism. Characteristic traits are strong black and white contrasts, grainy and unsharp images, unusual angles and compositional cropping. Among his most important exhibitions are the retrospective "Daido Moriyama: Stray Dog" at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (1999), "Daido Moriyama" at the Fondation Cartier pour l'art contemporain in Paris (2003) and "William Klein/Daido Moriyama" at Tate Modern in London (2012-2013). This year Moriyama receives the Hasselblad Foundation International Award in Photography. Moriyama lives and works in Tokyo.

2015| Carroll Dunham

Carroll Dunham was born in 1949 and lives and works in New York. Dunham's work has been the subject of numerous solo exhibitions at international institutions including Museum Ludwig, Cologne; Millesgården, Stockholm; Drammens Museum, Drammen, Norway; a mid-career retrospective was held at the New Museum of Contemporary Art, New York. Nude bathers and pastoral landscapes have become familiar in Dunham's works since the late 2000s. In addition to elucidating the development of the painting, the works from the last years demonstrate the strength and range of Dunham's drawing practice. Pushing color, form and line to create collision-like interactions of exuberant geometries, Dunham constructs a compact tension between the interlocking forms that relate to both subject and landscape, foreground and background.

2013 |Peter Fischli & David Weiss

Swiss artists Peter Fischli (b. 1952) and David Weiss (1946 - 2012) were an artist duo that had been collaborating since 1979. The Fischli & Weiss practice crossed a wide range of media - ﬁlm and photography, art books, sculptures made out of different materials, and multimedia installations. Underpinning all of their work is a spirit of discovery that encourages us to take a fresh look at our surroundings. Solo exhibitions of their work were held in institutions such as the 21st Century Museum of Contemporary Art in Kanazawa, Japan in 2010 and the Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Soﬁa and Palacio de Cristal in Madrid, Spain in 2009. They were also featured in exhibitions at institutions such as the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Astrup Fearnley Museum of Modern Art in Oslo and the Tate Modern in London. Fischli & Weiss participated in multiple Venice Biennales, and their work has been featured in numerous publications.

2012 |Julian Opie

British artist Julian Opie (b. 1958) studied at Goldsmiths' College (1979-82). In his work, Opie reinterprets the vocabulary of everyday life, opening a discussion between the slick visual language of modern society and art history. Throughout his practice, Opie has developed his own formal language that seeks to reﬂect not reality itself, but rather the way in which reality is represented. Drawing from inﬂuences as diverse as billboard signs, classical portraiture and sculpture, to classical Japanese woodblock prints, he 'paints' using a variety of media and technologies. Opie is represented in important collections around the world, and has shown with the Lisson Gallery in London since the 1980s. Opie lives and works in London.

2011, 2002 and 2001 |Per Maning

Per Maning (b. 1943) is a Norwegian artist who works with photography and video. With his black-and-white portraits of animals, he achieved a leading position on the Scandinavian art scene. Maning has exhibited in prominent institutions in Scandinavia and Europe, and he represented Norway at the Venice Biennial in 1995. In 2002, the National Museum of Contemporary Art in Oslo hosted Maning's largest exhibition to date. His works are represented in public collections such as the Museum of Modern Art in New York and The National Museum of Art, Architecture and Design in Oslo.

2010 |Marijke van Warmerdam

Marijke van Warmerdam (b. 1959) is a Dutch artist internationally renowned for her short ﬁlms, photographs and sculpture, which together form an extraordinarily consistent body of work. With a typically light touch, the work combines a deceptively naive approach to the act of seeing, employing straightforward strategies such as dramatic shifts of scale, doubling, reﬂection, rhythmic repetition or surprising juxtapositions to urge us to look with our eyes wide open. Van Warmerdam has exhibited extensively internationally and is represented in important collections such as the Centre Pompidou, Paris, Sammlung Hoffman, Berlin, The National Museum of Art, Architecture and Design, Oslo and Stedelijk Museum, Amsterdam.

2009 |Walker Evans

The photographic projects of American artist Walker Evans (1903-1975), which examined aspects of his contemporary American life and its environment, are a giant contribution to the history of art and photography in the 20th century. Evans' photographs of sharecroppers in Alabama, which appeared in James Agee's book, 'Let Us Now Praise Famous Men' (published in 1941), have become iconic images of the Great Depression era, personifying an overlooked segment of American society. His photographic style was economical and dry, an unpretentious attempt to present the beholder with precise and detailed, not to mention straightforward, depictions of everyday motifs such as interiors, exhibition windows, advertisement posters and architecture. His work is constantly an important reference for all those working with pictures. His last extensive exhibition before his death was held in the Museum of Modern Art in New York in 1971.

2008 |Jens Johannessen

Jens Johannessen (b. 1934) is one of Norway's most respected painters of the post-war period. His breakthrough came soon after receiving his education from the Art Academy in Oslo in 1961. Johannessen's early work show strong inﬂuences from the School of Paris and COBRA artists. In the 1970s, Johannessen developed his well known famous cut-out paintings, a characteristic technique with associations to Norwegian folk art and icons. These paintings, along with the x-ray works of the 1960s, are among Johannessen's most signiﬁcant contributions to Norwegian art. The most important surveys of his work in Norway were retrospective exhibitions in the National Museum of Contemporary Art (1993) and Astrup Fearnley Museum of Modern Art (2002) in Oslo, and Trondheim Kunstmuseum (2014).

2007 |Håvard Homstvedt

Håvard Homstvedt (b. 1976) lives and works in Oslo, Norway. Homstvedt received his artistic education from Yale University School of Art and Rhode Island School of Design. Homstvedt's paintings have been characterized by their textile-like surfaces and thoroughly treated canvases with varied materiality. He has simultaneously worked with multifaceted sculptural expressions, surreal painted bronze busts, idiosyncratic silhouette ﬁgures and reliefs intertwined with paintings in ambitious installations. His sculptures and paintings, with a crafted treatment spanning the gamut from 'high' to 'low' in art, also points to his interest in ﬁnding a method of rendering felt impressions rather than 'reality'. Homstvedt's works are represented in several important private collections in the USA and Europe, as well as the National Museum of Art, Architecture and Design in Oslo, and FRAC Auvergne, France.

2006| Eline Mugaas

Eline Mugaas (b. 1969) has in recent years made her mark as one of the leading Norwegian artists with photography as medium. Working both with analogue and digital technique, Mugaas has concentrated on urban motifs such as city landscape and architecture, but in recent work she has shifted her focus to interiors with or without people. Her works possess a dynamic quality, related both to their composition and the printing process, which borders on the painterly. There is a forthrightness and immediacy in the depictions, and the style of execution is sensual, allowing the beholder to discover novelty in everyday scenes. Mugaas lives and works in Oslo.

2005 |Garry Winogrand

Garry Winogrand (1928-1984) presents through his photographs the urban American post-war society and social diversity. The American artist combined dramatic formalism with generous and at times palpable empathy for both his subject and his country. Winogrand is generally credited with having established "street photography" as a genre, characterized by a wide-angle lens and 35mm camera, available light and unposed subjects and countless exposures. Winogrand's photographs have been widely exhibited, and his latest major retrospective was organized in 2014 by The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, which traveled to The Metroplitan Museum in New York and The National Gallery in Washington DC.

2004| Paul Osipow

Paul Osipow (b. 1939) lives and works in Helsinki, Finland. He received his artistic education from The Art Academy of Finland. Throughout the greater part of his artistic career and his overarching involvement in the arts, Osipow has emphasized abstract and non-ﬁgurative painting and is a leading exponent of its development within the Nordic art scene, where he continues to inspire new generations of artists. His exhibitions in the 1990s revealed his gradual movement away from a pure geometric expression to one that is more painterly and unrestricted, inspired by the pioneers of modern painting and with extensive samplings from late Impressionism, Cubism and Fauvism. This year Osipow is featured in a career retrospective at the Kunsthalle Helsinki, and Osipow's works are found in public collections such as The National Museum of Art in Oslo, Moderna Museet in Stockholm and Atheneum in Helsinki.

2003 |Olav Christopher Jenssen

Norwegian artist Olav Christopher Jenssen (b.1954), lives and works in Berlin and Lya, Sweden, and is considered one of the most important artists of his generation from the Nordic countries. In particular, he as been a signiﬁcant contributor to the renewal of abstract painting, but also excels as a vital draughtsman and sculptor. Since 2007, he has held a professorship at the Academy of Art in Braunschweig. In recent years, Jenssen has made his mark with the exhibition "Panorama" which toured Scandinavian museums and Kiasma in Helsinki 2009-10, and the exhibition "Enigma" in Marta Herford 2012. A survey of recent work was shown in Saarlandmuseum Moderne Galerie, Saarbrücken 2014/15. This spring Jenssen will be featured in an upcoming exhibition at The Astrup Fearnley Museum in Oslo.

Roy Lichtenstein

American artist Roy Lichtenstein (1923-1997) is known as the most sophisticated of the major Pop artists, in terms of his analysis of visual convention and ironic exploitation of past styles. His large-format paintings of single cartoon frames elevate the anonymous and mass-produced elements of popular culture to the level of art, creating attention and inspiring reﬂection on objects taken out of their context. His early works can be classiﬁed as Abstract Expressionist, but after 1961, his works feature the characteristic Ben-Day dots, lettering and speech balloons. Lichtenstein's work continues to have a powerful impact on later generations of artists.