ABG Sundal Collier : ABGSC - Share transactions

With reference to our press releases of 10 March 2017, 26 February 2018 and 3 June 2019, two departing partners on 30 September 2019 purchased in total 750,000 ASC-shares from ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA ("ABGSC") as settlement of forward contracts that were previously entered into. The shares were sold at an average price of NOK 3.516 per share. The previously agreed prices of NOK 5.17, NOK 6.00 and NOK 3.46 per share have been adjusted for dividends, interest adjustments and earlier settlement of the forward contracts. In addition, ABGSC on 30 September 2019 purchased 400,000 ASC-shares from the departing partners at an average price of NOK 1.9103 per share, reflecting the restrictions imposed on partner shares. ABGSC owns 14,995,662 treasury shares following the transactions above. ABGSC has forward contracts with partners purchasing a total of 75,211,300 shares with settlement in 2020 - 2024. ABGSC has authorization to re-purchase its shares in the market or to issue new shares. Geir B. Olsen, CFO +47 22 01 60 35

