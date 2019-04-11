Abiomed : Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Notification

Abiomed,
Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) announced that on Thursday, May 2, 2019, the
Company will release financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal
2019. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on
Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. EDT. Michael R. Minogue, Chairman,
President and Chief Executive Officer and Todd Trapp, Chief Financial
Officer, will host the conference call.
To listen to the call live, please tune into the webcast via https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/sg8hmgr6
or dial (855) 212-2361; the international number is (678) 809-1538. A
replay of this conference call will be available beginning at 11:00 a.m.
ET May 2, 2019 through 11:00 a.m. ET on May 9, 2019. The replay phone
number is (855) 859-2056; the international number is (404) 537-3406.
The replay access code is 2498807.
ABOUT ABIOMED
Based in Danvers, Massachusetts, Abiomed, Inc.
is a leading provider of medical devices that provide circulatory
support. Our products are designed to enable the heart to rest by
improving blood flow and/or performing the pumping of the heart. For
additional information, please visit: www.abiomed.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains forward-looking statements, including statements
regarding development of Abiomed's existing and new products, the
Company's progress toward commercial growth, and future opportunities
and expected regulatory approvals. The Company's actual results may
differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking
statements based upon a number of factors, including uncertainties
associated with development, testing and related regulatory approvals,
including the potential for future losses, complex manufacturing, high
quality requirements, dependence on limited sources of supply,
competition, technological change, government regulation, litigation
matters, future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing,
and other risks and challenges detailed in the Company's filings with
the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recently
filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking
statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company
undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any
revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to
reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this
release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
