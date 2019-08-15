Log in
ABIOMED

(ABMD)
Abiomed : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Abiomed, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – ABMD

08/15/2019 | 07:30pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) from January 31, 2019 through July 31, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important October 7, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the case. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Abiomed investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Abiomed class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1645.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ABIOMED’s revenue growth was in decline; (2) ABIOMED did not have a sufficient plan in place to stem its declining revenue growth; (3) ABIOMED was unlikely to restore its revenue growth over the next several fiscal quarters; (4) consequently, ABIOMED was reasonably likely to revise its full-year 2020 guidance in a way that would fall short of the Company’s prior projections and market expectations; and (5) as a result, ABIOMED’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 7, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1645.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 896 M
EBIT 2020 263 M
Net income 2020 237 M
Finance 2020 822 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 37,3x
P/E ratio 2021 36,9x
EV / Sales2020 8,81x
EV / Sales2021 7,24x
Capitalization 8 715 M
Chart ABIOMED
Duration : Period :
Abiomed Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABIOMED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 232,14  $
Last Close Price 192,06  $
Spread / Highest target 32,8%
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael R. Minogue Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Weber Chief Operating Officer
Todd A. Trapp Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Thorsten Sieß Chief Technology Officer
Seth Bilazarian Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABIOMED-41.51%8 627
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC20.42%107 920
DANAHER CORPORATION32.23%97 820
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION17.23%57 711
INTUITIVE SURGICAL4.50%57 680
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION39.39%44 404
