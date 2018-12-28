Log in
Abiomed : to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

12/28/2018

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD), a leading provider of breakthrough heart support technologies, today announced that Michael R. Minogue, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 7, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. PST / 8:00 p.m. EST. The conference will be held at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, California.

A live webcast of the Company's presentation at the conference will be available via the link https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare19/sessions/23805-abiomed-inc/webcast. The webcast will also be available on the investor section of the company's website at www.abiomed.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the presentation.

ABOUT ABIOMED
Based in Danvers, Massachusetts, Abiomed, Inc. is a leading provider of medical devices that provide circulatory support. Our products are designed to enable the heart to rest by improving blood flow and/or performing the pumping of the heart. For additional information, please visit: www.abiomed.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding development of Abiomed's existing and new products, the Company's progress toward commercial growth, and future opportunities and expected regulatory approvals. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements based upon a number of factors, including uncertainties associated with development, testing and related regulatory approvals, including the potential for future losses, complex manufacturing, high quality requirements, dependence on limited sources of supply, competition, technological change, government regulation, litigation matters, future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing, and other risks and challenges detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.


© Business Wire 2018
