Abiomed : to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Abiomed,
Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD), a leading provider of breakthrough heart
support technologies, today announced that Michael R. Minogue, Chairman,
President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 37th Annual
J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 7, 2019 at 5:00
p.m. PST / 8:00 p.m. EST. The conference will be held at the Westin St.
Francis Hotel in San Francisco, California.
A live webcast of the Company's presentation at the conference will be
available via the link https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare19/sessions/23805-abiomed-inc/webcast.
The webcast will also be available on the investor section of the
company's website at www.abiomed.com.
A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the
presentation.
ABOUT ABIOMED
Based in Danvers, Massachusetts, Abiomed, Inc.
is a leading provider of medical devices that provide circulatory
support. Our products are designed to enable the heart to rest by
improving blood flow and/or performing the pumping of the heart. For
additional information, please visit: www.abiomed.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains
forward-looking statements, including statements regarding development
of Abiomed's existing and new products, the Company's progress toward
commercial growth, and future opportunities and expected regulatory
approvals. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those
anticipated in these forward-looking statements based upon a number of
factors, including uncertainties associated with development, testing
and related regulatory approvals, including the potential for future
losses, complex manufacturing, high quality requirements, dependence on
limited sources of supply, competition, technological change, government
regulation, litigation matters, future capital needs and uncertainty of
additional financing, and other risks and challenges detailed in the
Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including
the most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report
on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any
forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this
release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the
results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be
made to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of
this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
