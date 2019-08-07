Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Abiomed, Inc. Investors (ABMD)

08/07/2019 | 09:31pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Abiomed, Inc. (“Abiomed” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ABMD) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On August 1, 2019, Abiomed announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2020, reporting its third consecutive quarter of slowing revenue growth. The Company also lowered its full year 2020 revenue guidance to a range of $885 to $925 million, from a range of $900 to $945 million, despite prior assurances that it could “correct the course.”

On this news, Abiomed’s stock price fell $73.69 per share, or over 26%, to close at $204.87 per share on August 1, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Abiomed securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
