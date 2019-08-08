Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Abiomed    ABMD

ABIOMED

(ABMD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Abiomed, Inc. Investors (ABMD)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 05:31pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a global investors rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that acquired Abiomed, Inc. (“Abiomed” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ABMD) securities between January 31, 2019 and July 31, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Abiomed investors have until October 7, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On August 1, 2019, Abiomed announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2020, reporting its third consecutive quarter of slowing revenue growth. The Company also lowered its full year 2020 revenue guidance to a range of $885 to $925 million, from a range of $900 to $945 million, despite prior assurances that it could “correct the course.”

On this news, Abiomed’s stock price fell $73.69 per share, or over 26%, to close at $204.87 per share on August 1, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Abiomed’s revenue growth was in decline; (2) that the Company did not have a sufficient plan in place to stem its declining revenue growth; (3) that the Company was unlikely to restore its revenue growth over the next several fiscal quarters; (4) that, consequently, Abiomed was reasonably likely to revise its full-year 2020 guidance in a way that would fall short of the Company’s prior projections and market expectations; and (5) that, as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased Abiomed securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than October 7, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ABIOMED
05:56pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
PR
05:31pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
03:04pLAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Acti..
BU
02:41pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces Abiomed, Inc. (ABMD) Sued for M..
BU
10:09aIMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
08/07GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Abiomed, Inc...
BU
08/07Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Abiomed, ..
BU
08/07ABMD Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit ..
PR
08/07BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCE : AMBD) and Encourages Abiomed Investors to..
PR
08/06The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ab..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 896 M
EBIT 2020 263 M
Net income 2020 237 M
Finance 2020 822 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 37,2x
P/E ratio 2021 36,8x
EV / Sales2020 8,70x
EV / Sales2021 7,15x
Capitalization 8 618 M
Chart ABIOMED
Duration : Period :
Abiomed Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABIOMED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 232,14  $
Last Close Price 191,70  $
Spread / Highest target 33,0%
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael R. Minogue Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Weber Chief Operating Officer
Todd A. Trapp Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Thorsten Sieß Chief Technology Officer
Seth Bilazarian Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABIOMED-38.32%8 618
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC23.31%110 047
DANAHER CORPORATION34.05%99 140
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION19.78%58 756
INTUITIVE SURGICAL5.52%58 244
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION38.88%44 314
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group