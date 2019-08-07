Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Abiomed, Inc. Investors (ABMD)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Abiomed, Inc. (“Abiomed” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ABMD) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 1, 2019, Abiomed announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2020, reporting its third consecutive quarter of slowing revenue growth. The Company also lowered its full year 2020 revenue guidance to a range of $885 to $925 million, from a range of $900 to $945 million, despite prior assurances that it could “correct the course.”

On this news, Abiomed’s stock price fell $73.69 per share, or over 26%, to close at $204.87 per share on August 1, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Abiomed securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

