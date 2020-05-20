Log in
ABIOMED, INC.

ABIOMED, INC.

(ABMD)
Abiomed : to Host Virtual Clinical Data and Innovation Day

05/20/2020 | 07:01am EDT

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD), a leading provider of breakthrough heart support technologies, today announced that it will host a Virtual Investor Day covering Clinical Data & Innovation on May 27, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT. The event will include presentations from members of Abiomed’s senior management team and 5 Physicians Experts providing an overview and update on the company’s clinical data and latest innovations that have been recently launched or are expected to be launched commercially over the next few years.

A live webcast of the event will be available May 27 via the link https://innovationday.abiomed.com. The webcast will also be available on the investor section of the company's website at www.abiomed.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the investor section of the company's website after the event.

ABOUT ABIOMED

Based in Danvers, Massachusetts, Abiomed, Inc. is a leading provider of medical devices that provide circulatory support. Our products are designed to enable the heart to rest by improving blood flow and/or performing the pumping of the heart. For additional information, please visit: www.abiomed.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding development of Abiomed's existing and new products, the company's progress toward commercial growth, and future opportunities and expected regulatory approvals. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be accompanied by such words as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “target,” “should,” “likely,” “will” and other words and terms of similar meaning. The company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements based upon a number of factors, including, without limitation: the scope, scale and duration of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, uncertainties associated with development, testing and related regulatory approvals, including the potential for future losses, complex manufacturing, high quality requirements, dependence on limited sources of supply, competition, technological change, government regulation, litigation matters, future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing, and other risks and challenges detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.


© Business Wire 2020
