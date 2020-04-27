Log in
ABIONYX PHARMA SA

(ABNX)
ABIONYX Pharma: Availability of the Universal Registration Document for the year 2019

04/27/2020

Regulatory News:

ABIONYX Pharma (Paris:ABNX) (FR0012616852 - ABNX - PEA PME eligible), a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients, announces that it has filed with the “Autorité des Marchés Financiers” (AMF) its 2019 Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2019, dated April 24, 2020.

ABIONYX Pharma's Universal Registration Document for the financial year ending December 31, 2019, includes in particular:

  • The annual financial report for 2019, consisting of the consolidated financial statements, the annual financial statements and the related statutory auditors' reports;
  • The management report ;
  • The corporate governance report;
  • A description of the share buyback program.

This document is available on the company's website (www.abionyx.com) and on the AMF website (www.amf-France.org). It is also available at the company's registered office, 33-43 avenue Georges Pompidou - Building D, Balma, 31130

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients. The biotech assets inherited from CERENIS Therapeutics constitute a rich portfolio of valuable programs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and associated metabolic diseases as well as a HDL targeted drug delivery platform in oncology, more specifically in immuno-oncology and chemotherapy.


© Business Wire 2020
