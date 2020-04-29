Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Abivax    ABVX   FR0012333284

ABIVAX

(ABVX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Abivax : postpones the publication of the yearly universal registration document ('URD')

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 01:55pm EDT

DGAP-News: ABIVAX / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Abivax postpones the publication of the yearly universal registration document ('URD')

29.04.2020 / 19:53
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Abivax postpones the publication of the yearly universal registration document ("URD")


PARIS, France April 29, 2020 - 08:00 p.m. (CEST) - Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the immune system to develop novel treatments for inflammatory diseases, viral diseases and cancer, today postponed the release of its yearly "Universal Registration Document 2020 (URD)" due to technical reasons caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company is carrying out an in-depth analysis of potential risks, as well as newly emerging opportunities, considering the recent COVID-19 related developments. In order to be able to provide a complete Company update, the universal registration document will be released by the end of May at the latest in accordance with the exceptional regulatory guidelines relating to COVID-19.


About Abivax (www.abivax.com)
Abivax is mobilizing the body's natural immune machinery to treat patients with autoimmune diseases, viral infections, and cancer. Abivax is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 - Mnémo: ABVX). More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.


Contacts

Abivax
Finance
Didier Blondel
didier.blondel@abivax.com
+33 1 53 83 08 41		 Abivax
Communications
Regina Jehle
regina.jehle@abivax.com
+33 6 24 50 69 63		 Investors
LifeSci Advisors
Chris Maggos
chris@lifesciadvisors.com
+41 79 367 6254
Press Relations & Investors Europe
MC Services AG
Anne Hennecke
anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu
+49 211 529 252 22		 Public Relations France
Actifin
Ghislaine Gasparetto
ggasparetto@actifin.fr
+33 1 56 88 11 22		 Public Relations USA
Rooney Partners LLC
Marion Janic
mjanic@rooneyco.com
+1 212 223 4017
 

DISCLAIMER
This press release contains forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates with respect to certain of the Company's programs. Although the Company believes that its forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates are based on assumptions and assessments of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that have been deemed reasonable, such forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. A description of these risks, contingencies and uncertainties can be found in the documents filed by the Company with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers pursuant to its legal obligations including its registration document (Document de Référence). Furthermore, these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates are only as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Abivax disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, forecasts or estimates to reflect any subsequent changes that the Company becomes aware of, except as required by law.

This press release is for information purposes only, and the information contained herein does not constitute either an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe securities of the Company in any jurisdiction, in particular in France. Similarly, it does not give and should not be treated as giving investment advice. It has no connection with the investment objectives, financial situation or specific needs of any recipient. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for exercise of their own judgement. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. The distribution of this document may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.


29.04.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1033289  29.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1033289&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ABIVAX
01:55pABIVAX : postpones the publication of the yearly universal registration document..
EQ
03/17ABIVAX : 2019 Financial Results and Operations Update
AQ
03/16ABIVAX : 2019 Financial Results and Operations Update
EQ
03/16ABIVAX : Annual results
CO
03/11ABIVAX : 2020 Financial Communication Calendar
EQ
02/26ABIVAX : Includes First Patient in U.S. Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of ABX196 to Tr..
EQ
01/29ABIVAX : to Host Satellite Symposium at 15th Congress of the European Crohn's an..
AQ
01/28ABIVAX : to Host Satellite Symposium at 15th Congress of the European Crohn's an..
EQ
01/21ABIVAX : 2020 Financial Communication Calendar
AQ
01/21ABIVAX : Receives Clearance from U.S. FDA to Initiate Clinical Trials with ABX46..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -23,8 M
Net income 2019 -19,0 M
Debt 2019 10,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -9,11x
P/E ratio 2020 40,2x
EV / Sales2019 infx
EV / Sales2020 3,28x
Capitalization 224 M
Chart ABIVAX
Duration : Period :
Abivax Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABIVAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 32,25  €
Last Close Price 18,50  €
Spread / Highest target 122%
Spread / Average Target 74,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hartmut J. Ehrlich Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Pouletty Chairman
Didier Blondel Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Didier Scherrer Vice President-Research & Development
Jean-Marc Steens Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABIVAX-17.96%243
LONZA GROUP22.03%32 864
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-12.06%26 200
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.25.48%24 746
CELLTRION, INC.0.72%22 874
INCYTE CORPORATION11.85%21 190
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group