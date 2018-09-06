Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  ABM Industries, Inc.    ABM

ABM INDUSTRIES, INC. (ABM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ABM Industries : to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 09:27am CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility solutions, announced today that it will release its earnings results for the Company's third fiscal quarter of 2018 on Thursday, September 6, 2018 after market close.

ABM will host its quarterly conference call for all interested parties on Friday, September 7 at 8:30 AM (ET). The live conference call can be accessed via audio webcast at the 'Investors' section of the Company's website, located at www.abm.com, or by dialing (877) 451-6152 approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled time.

A supplemental presentation will accompany the webcast on the Company's website.

A replay will be available approximately two hours after the recording through September 14, 2018 and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 and then entering ID #13682731. An archive will also be available on the ABM website for 90 days.

ABOUT ABM

ABM (NYSE:ABM) is a leading provider of facility solutions with revenues of approximately $5.5 billion and more than 130,000 employees in 350+ offices throughout the United States and various international locations. ABM's comprehensive capabilities include janitorial, electrical & lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC & mechanical, landscape & turf, mission critical solutions and parking, provided through stand-alone or integrated solutions. ABM provides custom facility solutions in urban, suburban and rural areas to properties of all sizes - from schools and commercial buildings to hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and airports. ABM Industries Incorporated, which operates through its subsidiaries, was founded in 1909. For more information, visit www.abm.com.

Source: ABM Industries Incorporated

Disclaimer

ABM Industries Incorporated published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 07:26:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ABM INDUSTRIES, INC.
08/31ABM INDUSTRIES : to Participate in CL King's 16th Annual Best Ideas Conference o..
AQ
08/30ABM Industries to Participate in CL King’s 16th Annual Best Ideas Confe..
GL
08/23ABM Industries to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Results
GL
08/08ABM INDUSTRIES : Awarded NPA Accreditation by National Parking Association
AQ
08/07ABM INDUSTRIES : Awarded NPA Accreditation by National Parking Association
AQ
07/31ABM INDUSTRIES : One of Illinois’ Fastest-Growing School Districts Awards ..
AQ
07/25Portland Public Schools Awards ABM Contract
GL
07/18ABM INDUSTRIES : Partners with Navy Pier to Provide Parking Management Services ..
AQ
07/17ABM Partners with Navy Pier to Provide Parking Management Services at Chicago..
GL
07/11ABM INDUSTRIES : NFL player Pacman Jones attacked by employee at airport
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/05Notable earnings after Thursday?s close 
07/25Portland public schools awards ABM contract 
07/10DIVIDEND CHAMPION SPOTLIGHT : ABM Industries Incorporated 
07/03PORTFOLIO UPDATE : Tracking My Long Ideas 
07/02ABM Industries goes ex-dividend tomorrow 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 519 M
EBIT 2018 214 M
Net income 2018 116 M
Debt 2018 102 M
Yield 2018 2,19%
P/E ratio 2018 19,50
P/E ratio 2019 15,22
EV / Sales 2018 0,34x
EV / Sales 2019 0,32x
Capitalization 2 098 M
Chart ABM INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
ABM Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABM INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 39,8 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott Salmirs President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sudhakar Kesavan Non-Executive Chairman
Scott J. Giacobbe Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Diego Anthony Scaglione Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Linda L. Chavez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABM INDUSTRIES, INC.-15.38%2 064
FISERV21.57%32 386
WORLDPAY INC7.04%30 759
WIRECARD95.66%27 668
FIRST DATA CORP54.82%24 100
CINTAS CORPORATION37.73%22 907
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.