ABM Introduces Plane Fueling Services; Now Serving Spirit Airlines at IAH

NEW YORK, April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM) , a leading provider of facility solutions, is now providing into-plane fueling services for Spirit Airlines at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston, Texas.

“We are excited that Spirit Airlines is our inaugural partner to launch this new service line in our portfolio,” said Alex Marren, ABM SVP and President – Aviation. “Because fueling is such a critical function for a successful flight, our team developed a strong operational plan that will ensure a high-quality solution and service for Spirit.”

Under the leadership of George Mencarelli, ABM Vice President of Fueling, the team brings decades of experience in aviation fueling operations. ABM will fuel approximately 25 Spirit Airlines flights each day out of IAH, totaling nearly 9,000 flights annually.

“When we sought a new fueling provider at IAH, we looked for a partner that will help ensure we get our passengers where they need to go on time and safely,” said Tom McCartin, Spirit Airlines Director of Fuel Management. “We look forward to the operational and service excellence we know ABM will provide.”

ABM’s Aviation team provides end-to-end services and solutions to airports and airlines globally, including parking and transportation, passenger services, facility maintenance services, electrical and lighting, janitorial, aircraft services, catering logistics, and fueling services. For more information, visit www.abm.com/aviation/ .

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is a leading provider of facility solutions with revenues of approximately $6.4 billion and approximately 140,000 employees in 350+ offices throughout the United States and various international locations. ABM's comprehensive capabilities include janitorial, electrical & lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC & mechanical, landscape & turf, mission critical solutions and parking, provided through stand-alone or integrated solutions. ABM provides custom facility solutions in urban, suburban and rural areas to properties of all sizes - from schools and commercial buildings to hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and airports. ABM Industries Incorporated, which operates through its subsidiaries, was founded in 1909. For more information, visit www.abm.com .

