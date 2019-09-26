Log in
ABM INDUSTRIES, INC.

(ABM)
ABM Projected to Save King William County Public Schools More Than $4.9 Million in Operating Costs

09/26/2019

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE:ABM), a leading provider of facility solutions, has initiated an Energy Performance Contracting program for King William County Public Schools, headquartered in King William, Virginia. ABM's customized solution is projected to save King William County Public Schools more than $4.9 million in energy and operating costs over a 15-year period with additional ongoing operational improvements provided by ABM’s custodial and maintenance services. Revenue from savings is slated to address longstanding infrastructure needs.

King William County Public School system officials selected ABM to develop a customized solution to take a long-term, comprehensive approach to upgrade the school district’s infrastructure, as well as outsource its maintenance and custodial services. The school district’s goals were to replace failing and aging equipment, decrease energy and operations expenses, and avoid upfront costs.

“ABM is proud to work with King William County Schools to provide a financial solution to address their infrastructure needs,” said Scott Giacobbe, ABM’s Chief Revenue Officer. “We will help the school district uncover significant energy and operational savings that can be used to positively impact their students’ learning environment.”

Energy and operations savings are planned to be achieved by implementing lighting, HVAC and control upgrades, and water conservation throughout the school system’s facilities. The upgrades are projected to save King William County Public Schools more than $173,000 in energy and operating costs in the first year alone. Savings are projected to climb during the life of the 15-year program, resulting in estimated savings of more than $4.9 million.

ABM also will provide daily maintenance and custodial services for the four schools within the district that total approximately 356,991 square feet and serve approximately 2,200 students.

“Our custodial services team is excited to partner with King William,” said Mike Morris, President of ABM Education. “By outsourcing to us, we can increase their cost savings and provide a clean, healthy environment for teachers and staff to work in and students to learn in.”

ABM's Energy Performance Contracting Program will enable the school system to make facility upgrades without impacting its capital budget. The program is designed as a financial solution to meet clients' technical facility needs and sustainability goals. The goal is to drive costs out of a client's operating budget, allowing savings to be reallocated to fund mission critical facility needs. ABM works with more than 500 K-12 school systems, colleges and universities throughout the U.S. Click here for a video on how ABM is providing facility and financial solutions to school districts without upfront costs or tax increases.

“ABM’s customized program will impact every student in our schools by ensuring they have a safe and comfortable learning environment,” said Superintendent David White. “This solution provides King William County Public Schools with the essential infrastructure updates to ensure our facilities are operating efficiently for many years to come.”

Highlights of the project estimated to conclude in 2020 include:

  • Retrofitting lighting systems to energy-efficient LED lighting, and replacing or retrofitting HVAC units, including 56 rooftop units at King William High School, which will be controlled by state-of-the-art HVAC control systems to maximize energy and operational efficiency
  • Installing building automation controls, allowing maintenance officials to remotely monitor and quickly address maintenance needs
  • Replacing the roof at King William High School
  • Installing cold plasma ionization systems to clean air contaminants at King William High School and Acquinton Elementary School
  • Upgrading transformers at several facilities
  • Installing water conservation measures at King William High School
  • Improving ventilation and outside air intake systems at several facilities by sealing building envelopes to increase occupant comfort, control humidity and drive energy savings

Connect with ABM

ABOUT ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is a leading provider of facility solutions with revenues of approximately $6.4 billion and approximately 140,000 employees in 350+ offices throughout the United States and various international locations. ABM’s comprehensive capabilities include janitorial, electrical & lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC & mechanical, landscape & turf, mission critical solutions and parking, provided through stand-alone or integrated solutions. ABM provides custom facility solutions in urban, suburban and rural areas to properties of all sizes - from schools and commercial buildings to hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and airports. ABM Industries Incorporated, which operates through its subsidiaries, was founded in 1909. For more information, visit www.abm.com.


CONTACT

Media:
Kristy Miller
(678) 268-4242
kristy.miller@abm.com

Investor Relations and Treasury:
Susie A. Kim
(212) 297-9721
susie.kim@abm.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
