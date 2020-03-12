Log in
ABM INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES CHANGE OF LOCATION FOR 2020 ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING

03/12/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility solutions, today provided notice of a change in location for the Company’s 2020 Annual Stockholders Meeting via the filing of additional proxy materials with the SEC.

Due to the emerging public health impact of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), and to support the health and well-being of the Company’s partners, employees and stockholders, the Company will hold its 2020 Annual Stockholders Meeting in a virtual meeting format only, via live webcast.  Stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 29, 2020 can attend the virtual annual meeting via the internet at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ABM2020 by using the 16-digit control number included on the proxy card, voting instruction form or notice previously received.

The Company urges stockholders to vote and submit proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

ABOUT ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is a leading provider of facility solutions with revenues of approximately $6.5 billion and approximately 140,000 employees in 350+ offices throughout the United States and various international locations. ABM’s comprehensive capabilities include janitorial, electrical & lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC & mechanical, landscape & turf, mission critical solutions and parking, provided through stand-alone or integrated solutions. ABM provides custom facility solutions in urban, suburban and rural areas to properties of all sizes - from schools and commercial buildings to hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and airports. ABM Industries Incorporated, which operates through its subsidiaries, was founded in 1909. For more information, visit www.abm.com.

Contact:  
Investor Relations & Treasury:
Susie A. Kim
(212) 297-9721
susie.kim@abm.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
